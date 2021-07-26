Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk
Jean-Louis Constanza, one of the co-founders of Wandercraft, has built an exoskeleton for his son, who could not walk because of a genetic neurological condition.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.
With COVID cases on the rise again across the region, vaccination sites are popping up at New York City's Summer Rising youth program locations.
Investment Funds Acquisition of Maxwell Technologies’ Non-Dry Electrode Ultracapacitor Business
There’s more to Chinese dining than sesame chicken. We’ll tell you where to enjoy Cantonese, Szechuan fare and more.
As of last week, more than 97% of people hospitalized for COVID had not received a vaccine, as every state sees a spike in COVID-19 infections fueled by the more contagious Delta variant. Pediatric airway surgeon Dr. Susannah Hills joined CBSN to discuss this latest increase and the possibility of revised mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2014, Jordan Windle’s father Jerry did not travel with him to the World Junior Diving Championships because of Russia’s anti-gay laws.
NYC will require workers to get vaccines by mid-September or face testing. California also unveiled a vaccine verification program. Latest COVID news.
The actress opens up about her family's vegan lifestyle and son Bear's reaction to "Clueless."
He was a high-profile, contentious nominee, but Xavier Becerra's relatively low profile as Health and Human Services secretary is conspicuous amid a global pandemic.
President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The nominees announced by the White House on Monday come as the Justice Department is continuing to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on gun trafficking corridors. The Justice Department's 93 U.S. attorneys, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime.
More than 50 medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association, called for U.S. health workers to be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine in a joint statement Monday.Why it matters: Mainstream groups representing millions of medical workers are taking a harder line on the issue of mandatory vaccines, as the pace of shots stalls and the Delta variant drives a national surge in coronavirus infections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic
As part of the latest neurological breakthrough, researchers used a helmet that generates a magnetic field to shrink a deadly tumor by a third. The 53-year-old patient who underwent the treatment ultimately died due to an unrelated injury, but an autopsy of his brain showed that the procedure had removed 31% of the tumor mass in a short time. The test marked the first noninvasive therapy for a deadly form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.
KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.
Record temperatures have plunged parts of the Middle East into an energy crisis marked by 23-hour power cuts, failing healthcare systems and fuel-related protests. Years of warnings being ignored, resource mismanagement, corruption and climate change - combined with destabilising economic crises - have led to collapsing power grids and fuel shortages that are leaving businesses, hospitals and citizens in despair. Lebanon has been dealing with a minimum of three-hour power cuts a day since the en
The Norway women's side were last week fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms in a match.
A Maldives group that sympathizes with the Islamic State group carried out an assassination attempt in May on former President Mohamed Nasheed, police said. The suspected ringleader, identified only as Thasleem, was arrested on Saturday in the southern Addu atoll, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohamed Riaz told reporters. Nasheed was injured in a May 6 blast outside his home in the capital, Male.
The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula. "We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it," Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg. Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surge in new coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant is prompting health experts to discuss mitigation strategies such as updated guidance on wearing masks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki began her daily news briefing with a virus progress report, saying there has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated Americans but that people who have been vaccinated are avoiding major illness. She said there has been no sign as of yet that the Delta variant responsible for many new infections is having an impact on the U.S. economy.
At least eight people, including some children, were killed and several injured in a major vehicle pileup caused by a sandstorm on a stretch of highway in Utah on Sunday, July 25.The Utah Highway Patrol said the sandstorm, caused by high winds, impaired drivers’ visibility and led to a series of crashes on Interstate 15 between Meadow and Kanosh. Twenty-two vehicles were involved.At least 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. At least three remain in critical condition, police said.The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours on Sunday night, but it has since completely reopened, local media reported. Credit: Emma Hahne via Storyful
NYC will require all city workers to receive a coronavirus vaccine by the start of the new school year, or to present mandatory weekly coronavirus tests.