Father with Cancer Miraculously Lives to See Birth of Twin Sons Before Dying: 'He Was So Happy'

Jennifer and Justin Hanks had only been married for two months when they got the news that would change their lives forever.

Justin was diagnosed with testicular cancer in August 2013 –– not long after he and Jennifer said their “I dos” in front of friends and family. Soon after the diagnosis, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

“We were devastated. He was depressed for a while. Cancer had taken so much from us. Our newlywed life, our marriage,” Jennifer, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“We never gave up hope and never wanted cancer to stop us from living as normal as possible. We would have our bad days and cry and then pick up our heads and keep moving forward the next.”

Determined to lead normal lives, Jennifer and Justin planned to start a family –– continuing with their dream even after Justin’s brief remission in 2014 came to an end.

“We didn’t want cancer to hold us back anymore, because that’s what it was doing. We wanted to choose that he would get better,” Jennifer says. “If he was cured of cancer five years from now and we never decided to have a family and it was too late we’d have regrets. We didn’t want [cancer] to control our decision to have kids. It’s what we both wanted.”

So, the couple turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and, in September 2017, learned that they’d be parents to twin boys.

“He was so happy to be a dad,” Jennifer recalls of Justin. “The second we found out we were having twins he was stoked. Then when we found out we were having boys he was just so excited. We were so happy.”

During the pregnancy, Justin’s health seemed to improve. He had endured at least three surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy since being diagnosed, but Jennifer says Justin managed to care for her as they prepared to welcome the boys.

“He was going to work and school and he would do chemo,” she tells PEOPLE. “On mornings he wasn’t feeling so well, he’d still get up and make me breakfast. He was awesome.”

RELATED STORY: 9-Year-Old Lives to Meet His Newborn Baby Sister Before Dying of Cancer: ‘He Managed to Hang On’

However, Justin’s health took a turn for the worse when Jennifer was seven months pregnant. Doctors didn’t think he would live to see the boys’ births.

“It was really hard. We wanted him to live. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he actually might die,’ ” Jennifer, who has shared her family’s journey on Instagram recalls. “That was the first time it really registered. We were in a really hard place, I hadn’t met my babies yet and it was really hard to imagine me being a single mom.”