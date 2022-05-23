Father of Cape Coral toddler who ate fentanyl gets five years of probation

The Cape Coral father of an 18-month-old child who ingested fentanyl will serve five years of probation after being found guilty of child neglect Monday.

Angel Luis Vasquez Jr., 30, pleaded no contest to the charge before Lee County Judge Robert J. Branning.

The first two years of Vasquez' probation will be on community control, and he will not be eligible for early termination.

Charges of destroying evidence against the child's mother Chelsey Godfrey, 28, were filed as not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

A Cape Coral police report said Vasquez and Godfrey were arrested after they took their toddler son to Cape Coral Hospital on Nov. 16 after they thought he might have ingested an oxycodone pill.

After treatment, including two doses of Narcan and multiple drug screenings, the child was found with fentanyl in his system. Tests found no evidence of oxycodone, the police report said.

The child was taken to Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers for continued treatment.

The report said Vasquez knew his son had ingested something but could not answer questions on how many pills had been in the container his son handled.

Godfrey, police report said, confirmed there were between 5 and 10 pills on the floor but did not answer investigators when asked why she flushed the pills down the toilet.

The fentanyl was not prescribed for Vasquez, he confirmed to police.

Police checking the home also found a bag containing ammunition as well as a handgun, according to Vasquez' police report. As a convicted felon, Vasquez is prohibited from possessing ammunition and/or a weapon.

Also as part of Vasquez' sentence and contact with the child would be according to any Florida Department of Children and Families case plan, he cannot have possession of drugs or alcohol, submit to random drug screenings, he must take parenting course, and forfeit all firearms.

