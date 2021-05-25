The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus

The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus
Bill Bostock
·3 min read
Roman Protasevich video confession
An image from video of Roman Protasevich released by Belarusian authorities on Monday. Via Hanna Liubakova/Twitter

  • Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane on Sunday and arrested a dissident on board.

  • Roman Protasevich often criticized Belarus' government and is charged with organizing protests.

  • Belarus released a video of Protasevich on Monday. His father said he looked coerced and beaten up.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The father of the detained Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich says his son looked beaten up and coerced in a new video released by the government.

The younger Protasevich was taken into custody Sunday after a Ryanair plane carrying him to Lithuania from Greece was forced to land in Belarus after the pilots received a fake security report from local authorities.

Protasevich is one of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's most vocal critics. He had been living in Poland since 2019 over fears for his safety, and he has continued to criticize Lukashenko from afar. Belarus accused Protasevich of terrorism and provoking riots last year.

On Monday, Belarusian authorities posted a video in which Protasevich acknowledged organizing protests in Minsk last year.

"Right now I continue to cooperate with police and confess to organizing mass protests," Protasevich said, Sky News reported. He also said he was cooperating with authorities and continued to "provide evidence related to the mass rallies in Minsk," according to a translation by Insider.

Protasevich's father, Dzmitry, told Reuters on Tuesday that the statement seemed coerced.

''I think he was forced. It's not his words, it's not his intonation of speech - he is acting very reserved, and you can see he is nervous," he said.

"And it's not his pack of cigarettes on the table - he doesn't smoke these. So I think he was forced."

He added: "My son cannot admit to creating the mass disorders, because he just didn't do any such thing. It's unlikely he went for a deal with prosecutors. I think it's just that he was forced to record the message."

The elder Protasevich went on to say it looked as if his son had been beaten up. "It is very likely that his nose is broken, because the shape of it is changed," he said.

roman protasevich berlaus
Protesters in Warsaw on Monday. WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Lukashenko's office said the president personally scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the Ryanair plane to the ground on Sunday.

In a Monday statement, Ryanair called the diversion "an act of aviation piracy," and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told an Irish radio station that "the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist."

After the passengers were informed that plane was being diverted to Minsk on Sunday, Protasevich told fellow passengers he was "facing the death penalty," the Lithuanian news site Delfi News reported.

In a video published by The Washington Post, one passenger identified as Mantas said that upon learning of the diversion, Protasevich immediately started destroying his electronic equipment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • American journalist detained in Myanmar while trying to board flight out of country

    An American journalist working in Myanmar has been detained there by local authorities, according to his employer and his family. Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based news and business magazine that publishes in print and online in both English and Burmese, said in a statement Monday that its managing editor, Danny Fenster, was detained at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar's largest city as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. "We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning," Frontier Myanmar said.

  • Ice hockey federation criticises Latvian officials over Belarus flag swap

    Denouncing the move as a "political message", the IIHF said the Belarusian government's actions and the nation's ice hockey players should be considered "separate". It asked Latvia to remove the IIHF flag and the world championship flag bearing sports' governing body's name from the same display.

  • When and how did George Floyd die?

    Trial was one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation

  • Politics latest news: Restrictions resentment could 'very easily lead to anger', local Tory leader warns

    Tories sense ‘shapeshifter’ Gove and Cummings stalking No 10 Cummings to be challenged over ‘let the bodies pile high’ claims 'Dom bombs': What secrets will Cummings spill when he faces MPs on Wednesday? PM ‘will foot the bill’ when he marries Carrie Symonds Tory party is not institutionally Islamophobic, report finds Coronavirus latest news: Austria bans direct flights from Britain as fears over Indian variant rise Resentment sparked by confusion over Covid guidance could "very easily" turn into anger, the Conservative leader of Bolton Council has warned. An apparent update to guidance for people living in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside has sparked a barrage of criticism, with the Government being accused of imposing "local lockdowns by stealth". During a Commons grilling vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi insisted the update was simply an "extension" of guidance on travel. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said it was a "fairly major communications error" which had caused "huge amounts of confusion" and called for clarification before the end of the day. Some local leaders subsequently confirmed there were no "local lockdowns", with Professor Ivan Browne, Leicester's director of public health, saying "it was a mistake to suggest" there were travel restrictions. David Greenhalgh, the Conservative leader of Bolton Council, said: "There was general confusion all around at the change in what had happened on the website.... There is an underlying resentment that can very easily, if we're not careful, turn into anger." He said he was fighting "tooth and nail" to avoid a local lockdown, but there was a "fear" that the town would be singled out. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 750-Horsepower 1969 Boss HEMI Fastback Mustang Is Shockingly Unique

    AutotopiaLA is known for hunting down some of the most unique cars out there, but YouTube host Shawn Davis might have out-done himself this time.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in his car in his driveway last month. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • Empty hot air balloon crashes into electricity lines in jaw-dropping footage

    The hot air balloon was blown away due to a large gust of wind and the owner lost control.

  • Minsk authorities search luggage of Ryanair flight

    The video shows uniformed Belarus special services and authorities checking passengers luggage and other baggage with sniffer dogs as the passengers disembark from the plane and stand on the tarmac. The video was shot from a window of the plane.26-year-old Roman Protasevich was detained when the plane was forced to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, on route to Vilnius from Athens.His social media feed from exile has been one of the last remaining independent outlets for news about Belarus since a mass crackdown on dissent last year. Sophia Sapega, a 23-year-old student travelling with him, was also detained.

  • The secrets of Phil Mickelson's USPGA Championship success

    Still Phil Mickelson refused to bow to Father Time, flying through the night to be with wife Amy and responding to messages as his private jet traversed the time zones. Goodness knows from where Mickelson summoned the energy after Sunday’s historic win in the US PGA Championship. The Californian, who turns 51 next month, became the oldest player ever to win a major, breaking a record which had stood for 53 years. Golf has christened it “The Awe on the Shore” and even Tiger Woods, a man with whom Mickelson has enjoyed a famously frosty relationship, described the achievement as “truly inspirational”. Yet how did he do it? How did a man who had gone 18 straight starts without a top 20 tame such a brutal course, a course which sent world No 1 Dustin Johnson packing within two days? How did a player diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010 keep his hands steady and his body loose for four straight days? How did a golfer who already had five major keep his motivation levels up? The game Mickelson announced that he “hit bombs” at The Ocean Course and indeed, his form off the tee played a huge role in his first major victory in eight years. The two-wood he employed gave him the control with which he has been finessing with Andrew Getson, who he's been working with since 2014, over the last few years. Getson, a former Tour player, does not have the profile of Butch Harmon, Mickelson’s former coach, but he is similar in that he tweaks rather than overhauls. Getson has been careful not to interfere with the Mickelson “magic” around the greens. His holed bunker shot on the fifth during the final round was the image of the day. Interestingly, Mickelson switched his putting grip on the 17th, to employ “the claw”. It gave him more stability, the attribute he has long craved. The body Mickelson has become quasi-evangelical about physical and mental health in the autumn of his career. He has lost a significant amount of weight since his heyday in the early-to mid-2000s, when he cut a portly figure, and now looks pretty buff. Famously, he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010, but blessedly the medication worked. But it sparked a dedication to his intake and as the results began to tail off in the second half of the last decade, Mickelson underwent a “hard reset”, creating his own six-day 'Coffee For Wellness' diet with performance coach Dave Phillips. The diet involves consuming only water and a special coffee blend that includes Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee, almond milk, cinnamon and coconut MCT oil. He has also, apparently, cut out most meats and is fastidious about what he goes into his body.

  • The Epic Games v. Apple trial has ended. Now a judge has a consequential decision to make

    Epic Games v. Apple has adjourned after more than three weeks in court. A ruling in the case could change how Apple’s App Store operates.

  • Erdogan's meet with U.S. CEOs to highlight ties -embassy

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a roundtable call with several U.S. corporate chief executives on Wednesday to highlight both countries' growing cooperation, Turkey's embassy in Washington confirmed on Tuesday. One source called it an opportunity to test the waters with companies ahead of Erdogan's planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next month. The "CEO-level virtual roundtable" would include a wide range of U.S. industries, Yaprak Ece, an official at the Turkish Embassy, said in an email.

  • Ryanair plane diverted to Belarus 'had to land there' - aviation experts

    The scrambling of a warplane by Belarus to arrest a journalist, Roman Protasevich, has provoked outrage among Western leaders and prompted several airlines to divert flights away from Belarusian airspace. "If the interceptor directed the Ryanair flight to Minsk, then they had to land there," said John Cox, a former US Airways pilot who is now an aviation-safety consultant.

  • Mexico to get first local COVID-19 vaccines, share with Argentina

    Mexico will this week receive its first batches of locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19, and will send half the consignment to its production partner Argentina, the Mexican government said on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would at the weekend receive 800,000 AstraZeneca doses and send 800,000 more to Argentina, which is working with Mexico to produce vaccines from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

  • Tom Brady sticks it to Boston sports fans by working out at the Yankees' spring training facility, but New Yorkers are mad too

    Tom Brady posted photos him and Rob Gronkowski working out at the Yankees' spring training facility, angering New York and Boston sports fans.

  • Senator Capito says Republicans plan new U.S. infrastructure offer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans will unveil a new counteroffer to President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Thursday, in an 11th-hour bid to reach a bipartisan agreement as an unofficial deadline looms. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading a six-member Republican negotiating team, told reporters on Tuesday the group could seek a new meeting with Biden to try to achieve a breakthrough in efforts to revitalize America's roads, bridges and other facilities. "We are anxious to have a bipartisan agreement," said Capito, top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

  • Dylann Roof appeals death sentence for South Carolina church massacre

    Attorneys for Roof pressed their case during an appeals court hearing on Tuesday, squaring off with U.S. government lawyers trying to uphold his conviction on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes, and subsequent death sentence. Federal public defenders representing Roof launched the appeal in early 2020.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Breakthrough coronavirus cases after vaccines are very rare and mostly due to variants, a new CDC report found

    Just 10,000 out of 100 million fully vaccinated Americans got COVID-19 weeks after their shots, the CDC found.

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect