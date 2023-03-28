Father charged with arson after fire breaks out at daughter's home

Mar. 27—A rural Cumberland County man was jailed after being accused of setting the home he shared with his daughter on fire in an incident investigated last Saturday.

Joseph Larry Raleigh, 44, Wallop Lane, is charged with one count of arson and one count of violation of an order of protection. Raleigh was placed under $155,000 bond, according to the arrest report.

Deputy Perrianna Evans wrote she responded to a residence at 27 Wallop Lane along with members of the Cumberland County Fire Department on reports of a structure fire.

Cpl. Mitchell Ward advised Evans while en route that the residence had been the scene of a domestic disturbance earlier the same day and at that time it is alleged threats were made.

When Evans arrived on the scene, she found a distraught female sitting in a vehicle at the end of the driveway and a man hollering and standing inside the house. Flames were scene coming from a window, Evans wrote.

After determining no one else was in the house, Evans said she grabbed Raleigh and helped him from the residence and placed him in her patrol car.

The daughter told deputies she was waiting for deputies to arrive to serve an order of protection on her father that would have banned contact between the two when she realized smoke was coming from the house. Moments later she saw flames coming from the house.

The daughter and another family member were provided temporary shelter while Raleigh was transported to the Justice Center for booking. He will appear in General Sessions Court.

