Father charged in baby’s death in hot car in Upper St. Clair granted non-monetary bail

A father who is charged in his baby’s death was granted non-monetary bail on Friday afternoon.

His 3-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car in Upper St. Clair earlier this summer.

Khang Nguyen turned himself in Thursday and was denied bond.

In a special hearing Friday, his attorney appealed to a second judge who is now weighing the decision.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca sat in on that hearing.

There are many factors at play here, but the one the judge seemed most concerned about is the fact that Nguyen has another young child at home.

Nguyen is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, stemming from the June 16 death of his 3-month-old son in Upper St. Clair.

We were there as Nguyen turned himself in to police Thursday.

A judge then denied bond, citing a homicide charge.

On Friday, Nguyen’s attorney argued the charge of involuntary manslaughter is not homicide, and that the medical examiner ruled the child’s death after being left in a car for around 6 hours an accident.

Prosecutors suggested Nguyen could be released on a non-monetary bond, but asked the judge to revoke Nguyen’s passport for fear of him returning to Vietnam or Canada, where he has previously lived.

The fact the Nguyen has another small child — who is 2 years old — raised some concern from the judge — and that seemed to be the reason he wanted to take some time before making his decision.

Nguyen was granted non-monetary bail under the condition he surrender his passport, have no unsupervised contact with his other child, attend an outpatient behavior clinic examination and only attend work and court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody Mechanics facing charges after being accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly 12 Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets VIDEO: Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts