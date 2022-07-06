Father charged with capital murder in death of child, 2, in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old after the child was found with fatal injuries on Tuesday.

Lauren Haggard Sr., 33, of Montgomery was charged with capital murder and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, police said. Circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

Police and fire medics were called to the 3600 block of Berkley Drive around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the MPD at 625-2831.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery child found dead, homicide under investigation