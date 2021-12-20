Father charged with carrying gun into Worcester school has 'a violent criminal history'

Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, is arraigned in Worcester District Court on Monday after allegedly bringing a gun into Doherty Memorial High School last Wednesday.

WORCESTER — A man with "a violent criminal history" dating back 25 years is being held for a dangerousness hearing Thursday after allegedly bringing a handgun into Doherty Memorial High School after school was dismissed Wednesday.

Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

He was arrested Friday evening and arraigned Monday in Worcester Central District Court. Judge David P. Despotopulos entered a not guilty plea on Weekes' behalf.

The alleged incident happened after school was dismissed last Wednesday. Officials said the man's daughter, a Doherty student, was "having issues" with another student.

Weekes does not have a license to carry a firearm, according to authorities.

Outside the courtroom, a woman who said she was Weekes' mother said her son never had a gun, doesn't own a gun, didn't bring a gun to the school and "the kid" is lying.

According to Worcester Police Officer Michael J. Virgillo's report, Weekes is known to school personnel as the father of a student. His record dates back 25 years; he has "a violent criminal history," the report said.

Furthermore, Weekes has 60 adult arraignments, defaults on his record, along with indicted firearm charges and committed time, according to the police report.

Seen on school grounds

According to the police report, a witness saw Weekes in a vehicle parked on school grounds Wednesday afternoon.

During a conversation with the witness, Weekes allegedly placed a black handgun on his lap and later placed the firearm in between the driver's seat and center console.

Weekes was seen on video surveillance from the school exiting the motor vehicle and entering the school "with what appeared to be a handgun" in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, the police report said.

The pair walked to a specific classroom and looked around. They then proceeded to search hallways and corridors. After a short period of time, both exited the building without incident.

After leaving the school, Weekes was seen behind the vehicle removing "what appeared to be a handgun." He got in his vehicle and drove off, according to the police report.

There was no confrontation at the school.

After piecing together evidence, police obtained an arrest warrant for Weekes. Officers from the Canton Police Department located Weekes and made the arrest.

