Father charged with child abuse at hospital

Dec. 29—THOMASVILLE — A Winston-Salem man has been accused of severely injuring his infant twins at a local hospital on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of felonious child abuse, the Thomasville Police Department said.

The mother had given birth less than 48 hours earlier and was recovering at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, with Strupe and the twins joining her in a hospital room, when hospital staff reported just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday that the twins had been injured, police said.

Both babies had severe injuries and were taken to Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where they are currently being treated, police said.

No information about the nature of the injuries or how they might have happened was released.

Strupe was detained at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington, police said. His bond was set at $65,000 secured.