Tristan Scott Strupe

THOMASVILLE - A 26-year-old man has been charged with abusing two newborn babies causing serious injuries.

Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of 261 Baxter Road, Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injuries.

According to information provided by the Thomasville Police Department, at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Dec. 24 officers responded to a call from employees at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center in reference to injuries to two newborn twins.

Staff reported a woman had recently given birth and was recovering at the hospital with the father and twin joining her in the hospital room. During this time, both babies, who were less than 48-hours-old, sustained severe injuries.

According to information on the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates office, one of the babies had bruising and tearing of the ear causing the cartilage to be exposed. The other child had a fractured cranium and a broken arm along with bruises and scratches.

Both newborns were transported to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. Their current condition was not available.

Law enforcement did not report the circumstances of how injuries occurred, but stated evidence gathered by detectives led them to charge Strupe, who is the father of the children, with felony child abuse.

Strupe received a $65,000 secured bond and has an initial court date of Jan. 25 in Davidson County.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Father charged with child abuse of newborn twins in Davidson County