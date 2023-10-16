Father charged in death of malnourished 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson

Jacarie Robinson had long been isolated from most of his family, but weeks before the 12-year-old was found dead and malnourished in a Milwaukee home, his father made sure even those closest to them wouldn’t be near the boy.

Jacarie lived with his father, 45-year-old Romuan J. Moye, and two teenage sisters. But Moye sent the older siblings away to stay with their mother two weeks before Jacarie was found dead with a broken arm and weighing 54 pounds.

That’s according to a criminal complaint filed Saturday, charging Moye with four felonies, including chronic neglect of a child, causing death. He has no previous criminal history.

Jacarie was found inside his home on the 4100 block of North Elmhurst Road on Oct. 10. After the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported he was found malnourished and could have been dead for about a month, the public puzzled over what could have led to it.

The complaint repeated and offered more details of what family members told news media in the days afterward: the family, which includes 10 children, had been split up for some time and Jacarie had been homeschooled. The complaint also confirmed Jacarie had last been seen alive some two weeks before his body was found.

Two siblings of Romuan J. Moye — D.C. and Lauren Moye — told the Journal Sentinel last week they hadn't heard from their brother since Jacarie was found. They described Jacarie as a happy but quiet child who enjoyed wrestling and TikTok videos.

Despite the distance between some family members — Jacarie hadn't seen his mother in three years and his grandmother in six — concerns over Jacarie’s well-being began growing in recent months and mounted in early October.

According to the complaint:

His two teenage sisters told police that Moye would often punish Jacarie for “stealing food.” They and an adult son said Moye could be “harsh” and violent with punishment.

As far back as August, one sibling recalled thinking Jacarie appeared skinny and unhappy. Eventually, Moye wouldn't let Jacarie leave the home.

The two sisters said they were sent to their mother’s house so Moye could “take care of something.”

During that period, his adult son told police he visited the home during that period, but only spoke to Moye outdoors and never saw Jacarie. The son said Moye wasn't acting normal and was taking many deep breaths.

The son returned more than once after that but was never answered at the door.

On Oct. 8, one of Moyes' daughters sent him a text message, saying the mother was going to call the police if he continued not letting anyone see Jacarie. Two days later, the mother asked via text message to see her son. She received no reply.

Hours later, the adult son returned to the home and went inside, finding it covered in garbage, mold and feces.

He found Jacarie on the floor, wrapped in a blue blanket.

How to recognize child neglect

According to Kids Matter, Inc., which provides services for abused and neglected children in Milwaukee County, child neglect can be recognized by physical and emotional characteristics.

Physical signs

Poor hygiene and/or odor

Inappropriately dressed for weather

Unmet medical or dental care needs

Young children left alone and unsupervised for long periods of time

Failure to thrive

Malnutrition

Constant hunger, may beg or steal for food

Acts as a parent to his/her siblings

Arrives early and stays late at school, play areas or other people’s homes

Emotional signs

Extreme willingness to please

Oldest child has a parental relationship with his/her siblings

Is always watchful, as though waiting for something bad to happen

Has learning problems (or problems concentrating) that can't be attributed to specific psychological or physical causes

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Father charged in death of malnourished 12-year-old Milwaukee boy