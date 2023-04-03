Father charged in death of son found in alligator’s mouth allegedly stabbed mother to death 100 times

A Florida father whose two-year-old son was found dead in the jaws of an alligator also allegedly fatally stabbed the youngster’s mother more than 100 times.

Thomas Mosley was arrested in connection with the death of Pashun Jeffrey and their toddler son, Taylen Mosley in St Petersburg, Florida.

Investigators say that the killing of Jeffrey, 20, took place after a birthday party was thrown for her at her apartment last Wednesday, reported The Tampa Bay Times.

Thomas Mosley (Pinellas County Jail)

An arrest report states that guests left the party at around 5.15pm and it was the last time that either victim was seen alive.

Police allege that the suspect killed Jeffrey later that evening, before leaving the scene with his son and going to Lake Maggiore. Court documents have not stated how Taylen died.

Mr Mosley allegedly then went to his mother’s house with cuts on his arms and hands before going to St Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.

Police began searching for Taylen when relatives could not get hold of Jeffrey and went to the apartment where police say a “very violent crime scene” was discovered.

Jeffrey was found dead in the apartment but her son was not there, according to an arrest affidavit.

Taylen Mosley (St. Petersburg Police Department)

Investigators say that a bloody cleaning bottle was found under the bed, which allegedly had the suspect’s fingerprint on it.

The search eventually took police to Dell Holmes Park on the northwest side of Lake Maggiore.

And when someone spotted an alligator with something in its mouth the reptile was shot and Taylen’s body was recovered.

The suspect was charged with two counts and booked into Pinellas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Relatives say that Jeffrey worked at a CVS to provide for her son as a single mother.

“We will miss her smile, joyous laughter, and commentary on life,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler and loved his mom.”