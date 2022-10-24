Father charged with killing children sentenced for attempted jail escape

Matthew Beyer, who will go to trial in December to face charges of killing his two children in 2020, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for a June 2020 attempted jail escape.

Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest in August to charges of taking hostages and releasing without causing bodily harm and attempting to escape from jail.

Following the five-year prison sentence, Beyer was sentenced to five years of extended supervision, in addition to 500 hours of community service.

The attempted escape happened June 7, 2020, two days after Beyer was arrested for the murders of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their Kaukauna home Feb. 17, 2020.

Beyer attempted to escape from Outagamie County Jail along with another inmate, Demetrius Williams, who in 2021 was convicted of killing a 3-year-old girl and injuring her pregnant mother, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Beyer's trial for two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the children's deaths begins Dec. 1. He has pretrial conferences scheduled in Outagamie County Circuit Court at 8 a.m. Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

