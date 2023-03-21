Father charged months after 2-year-old son drowns in neighbors’ pool, Tennessee cops say

A father was arrested in the drowning death of his son six months ago, Tennessee deputies said.

Bradley County deputies were called to a Charleston home on Sept. 25 after the homeowners found an unresponsive child in their pool, according to a March 20 news release.

Deputies said the boy was a 2-year-old from a neighboring home, and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The boy died the next day as deputies investigated.

Now, the Bradley County grand jury has indicted the boy’s father, David Carroll Jr., 40, in the death of his son, deputies said.

Carroll was charged with aggravated child neglect and criminally negligent homicide after an “extensive investigation,” deputies said.

Deputies did not release further information about the boy’s death.

Carroll was booked into the Bradley County jail on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.

Charleston is about 45 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

