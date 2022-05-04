Father charged with murder after 3-month-old baby dies, Johnston County Sheriff says

A Middlesex man has been charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old child, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Chance Weckesser, 27, faces charges of murder and intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, according to a Wednesday news release.

The baby, John Weckesser, died Tuesday from “injuries sustained during the abuse,” authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office did not describe the injuries.

The death came a week after deputies received an assault call around 11:30 p.m. April 26, arriving at a Raleigh hospital to find the 3-month-old child in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Hospital staff told deputies the child had “signs of trauma consistent with abuse,” according to the news release.

The next day, Weckesser was charged with abuse. He has since been charged with murder.

Weckesser is being held without bail at the Johnston County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The News & Observer has contacted authorities for more details in the case.