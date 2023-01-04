Father charged with murder of 6-month-old, Mount Prospect police say

A 25-year-old man is accused of beating his 6-month-old son to death, Mount Prospect police said.

Detectives arrested Adrian Chavez of Waukegan on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. His infant son, Zayden Chavez, died Thursday after being hospitalized with serious injuries in late October, Mount Prospect Police Department spokesperson Greg Sill wrote in a news release.

Officers responded to a Mount Prospect apartment on Oct. 28 when the then-4-month-old was reported to be not breathing. The child had been hospitalized since, Sill wrote.

Detectives worked with the staff at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital and determined that the infant’s injuries were consistent with physical abuse, according to the news release.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Zayden Chavez’s death a homicide on Saturday, listing “complications from multiple injuries” and “child abuse” as causes.

Adrian Chavez was denied bond Tuesday and will remain in Cook County Jail until his next court appearance, scheduled for Jan. 27, Sill wrote.