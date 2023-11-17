Father charged with murder after infant son’s autopsy comes back, Columbus police said

A Columbus man faces a second-degree murder charge after investigators received an autopsy report on his son’s death over a year ago, Columbus police said.

Police said Delonta Williams, 23, was arrested for the death of his son Kentrell Leonard, who was a few weeks old at the time of his death in August 2022.

Columbus Police responded to a local hospital on July 27, 2022, to a report of suspected child abuse, according to a news release. Police said medical personnel reported Leonard arriving to the hospital with multiple bruises and difficulty breathing.

An examination of Leonard revealed multiple brain bleeds consistent with injuries from “shaken baby” incidents, according to police.

Leonard later died at an Atlanta area hospital while receiving treatment, the release said.

Police said Adult & Youth Services investigators received Leonard’s autopsy report Tuesday which indicated the death as a homicide.

Warrants were issued for Williams arrest Thursday and he was arrested the same day and charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children, according to police.

He was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Friday at 9 a.m.