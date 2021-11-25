Father charged with murder, manslaughter

Nov. 24—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died earlier this month is now charged with murder and manslaughter.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, is accused of causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old daughter in September.

Charges against Henderson were amended Friday in Blue Earth County District Court to include second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, and first-degree manslaughter while committing malicious punishment of a child.

Henderson's bail has been increased to $1 million. He was still in the Blue Earth County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Henderson's baby was hospitalized Sept. 23 with injuries including bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs. The baby had "little to no brain activity" before she died Nov. 3, court documents say.

Final autopsy results on the baby's cause of death are still pending.

Henderson was alone caring for the baby when authorities believe the injuries occurred. He first tried to blame a cat for the injuries.

He later admitted he hit the baby on the back forcefully for about five minutes while trying to quiet her, the charges say. He reportedly acknowledged he hit the baby hard enough to break her ribs.