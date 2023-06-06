Father charged in 'sleep-related' death of infant girl Pryncess Whiting

A Westwood man is facing charges in the death of his 1-month-old daughter, according to court documents.

Alanzo Berry, 26, is charged with felony child endangering. His daughter, Pryncess Whiting, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Friday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported.

Berry's attorney, Douglas Nicholas, said prosecutors characterized Pryncess's death as "sleep-related." Such deaths are usually brought on by unsafe sleeping practices like sleeping in the same bed as an adult or with inappropriate bedding a baby could get tangled in.

Cradle Cincinnati tracks sleep-related deaths. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting pregnant women and trying to lower infant mortality. The group's 2022 report states that 21% of all infant deaths in Hamilton County are sleep-related.

Between 2018 and 2022, 78 infants died of sleep-related causes. However, it is very uncommon for a parent to be charged.

The Enquirer could find only one other instance of a parent being charged.

Last year, Brooke Hunter, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her infant son. In her case, prosecutors said co-sleeping led to the death of another one of her children in 2021 and she was warned about the dangers. Hunter's case is still ongoing.

Police and prosecutors did not offer an explanation for why Berry has been charged. Court documents state he violated his duty of care. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office will not comment on Berry's case until after it is presented to a grand jury.

Nicholas told The Enquirer prosecutors said in court this week that Berry overfed Pryncess, did not burp her and placed her on a pillow to sleep. While experts say infants should sleep without a pillow, Nicholas said he is surprised that this alone would rise to the level of criminal charges.

Nicholas said Berry does have other children.

More information about the allegation could be revealed as the case progresses.

Berry's bond was initially set at $100,000, but that was reduced to $10,000 after a hearing Saturday. He posted bond and was released from the Hamilton County Justice Center on a GPS ankle monitor.

A grand jury is expected to report on the case by June 12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pryncess Whiting: Father charged in sleep death of 1-month-old baby