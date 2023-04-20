Father charged in son’s death remains in jail, may miss funeral

A man charged in connection to his three-year-old son’s death will have to post bond to attend the funeral.

On Thursday, family members urged the judge to allow Richard Truitt, 36, to get out but the judge kept his bond the same.

Truitt made his second court appearance on Thursday following the shooting death of his son, Jaxon Truitt.

Truitt was charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm after his son was fatally shot on April 14 at a home in southwest Charlotte.

Jaxon got a hold of the gun that was left under a couch and shot himself, police said.

“What happened to my son was a very horrific accident and if anybody is listening, any parents, if you have any weapons, guns, please just secure them safely,” said Paula Layton, Jaxon’s mother.

Layton said her family is trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

“Nobody expects to bury their baby,” Layton said. “He was such an outgoing little precious baby boy. He never met a stranger. Anybody that knows Jaxon knows that he was just amazing.”

Layton begged Judge Alyssa Levine Thursday to allow Truitt to attend his son’s funeral.

Levine said he will be able to attend if he makes the $10,000 bond.

Truitt’s case will head to a grand jury on Monday.

Until then, Layton said her focus is saying her final goodbye to her baby boy.

“He’ll forever live on in our hearts,” she said.

Jaxon’s funeral is Saturday. If Truitt attends, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.