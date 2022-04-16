Father charged with stabbing daughter and wife agrees to detention

Apr. 15—MIDDLETON — A Middleton man charged with stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and his wife last week has waived a detention hearing and will remain in custody, his lawyers told a judge Friday.

Paul Salvaggio, 54, of 6 Stanley Road, was arrested outside his home on the morning of April 8 by police who were responding to a 911 call from his wife. He's facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, as well as charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child causing substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury.

Police found both Salvaggio's wife and daughter with stab wounds. The girl's injuries were more severe and she was transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.

An online fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to support the girl's medical care and recovery. After meeting its initial goal of $75,000 within 24 hours, organizers increased their goal to $150,000. As of Friday afternoon, more than $113,000 had been donated.

The girl, who was athletic and participated in dance, cheerleading, track softball and volleyball, suffered injuries that may lead to her losing full mobility of her legs, hands and back, the organizer of the campaign wrote.

She "has sustained many physical and emotional injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead," the fund's organizer wrote in a post that was shared with the news media by a GoFundMe spokeswoman.

During Friday's brief hearing in Salem District Court, Salvaggio's new attorneys, Michael Phippen and James DeGiacomo, stipulated to a finding that Salvaggio poses a danger if released. He will remain in custody at Middleton Jail while the case is pending.

As Phippen addressed Judge Randy Chapman, Salvaggio repeatedly looked toward the gallery.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 20, but prosecutor Kate MacDougall indicated that there is not likely to be a hearing on that day; the Essex district attorney's office typically takes major felony cases to a grand jury rather than through a probable cause hearing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis