Father charged with threatening school bus driver

Mar. 23—PITTSTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Pittston man accused of entering a school bus and threatening the driver earlier this month.

Raymond Bartiromo, 39, of Spring Court, walked onto the steps of the Pittston Area school bus when it stopped at South Main Street and East Columbus Avenue and threatened the driver on March 7, according to court records.

Bartiromo admitted he entered the bus because he was mad at the driver he claimed yelled at his daughter the day before, court records say.

Bartiromo is facing charges of terroristic threats, unauthorized school bus entry, harassment and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed Wednesday with District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston by Pittston City Police.

According to the criminal complaint:

The bus driver on March 7 reported he stopped at South Main Street and East Columbus Avenue to disperse students. One student, a girl, was seated behind him as a disciplinary measure.

Just before the bus stop, the girl was heard by the driver, "Wait till my stop, my dad is waiting," the complaint says.

When the bus stopped and the doors opened, security cameras on the bus recorded Bartiromo stepped onto the bus and screamed at the driver to get off the bus. Bartiromo further screamed, "I don't give a (expletive). If you say anything to my kid besides good afternoon, ima smack the (expletive) out of you. Say something to my kid again. Or any of these kids again," according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint said there were approximately 10 juveniles on the bus during the interaction with Bartiromo and the bus driver.

During a phone interview, Bartiromo told police his daughter had been struggling with the bus driver and came home crying on March 6, the complaint says.

Bartiromo denied he threatened the bus driver and allegedly admitted he did "go on the steps of the bus" while claiming his wife was behind him yelling.