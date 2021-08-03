Father, child injured in weekend Granville County shooting

Aug. 3—OXFORD — A shooting between two motorists in Granville County on Saturday resulted in the hospitalization of a father and child .

Granville County Sheriff Charles Noblin said that no charges have been filed as a result of the shooting just yet, but he expects that to change later this week as authorities gather more information about the incident.

"At this time, we are speaking with the district attorney to see if any charges are going to be brought on to either party involved," Noblin said. "We're going through the evidence and as soon as I speak with the DA, we should have more information on how to proceed with this case."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear but it is believed shots were fired following a verbal exchange between the two parties in the parking lot of Providence Grocery off Old N.C. 75 between Oxford and Stem.

One of the motorists remains hospitalized after being shot in both the neck and the hand. One of his children, who was in the car with him when the gunshots began, also got struck in both legs but is expected to make a full recovery.

Detective Jason Poplawski of the Granville County Sheriff's Office said that it is too early to determine what precipitated the argument or who fired their weapon first, as he wants to talk with Faulkner and the other motorist before deciding how to move forward.

"Charges are going to be followed up as soon as I speak with one of the other parties to verify a few things," Poplawski said. "We have to hear both stories and [the hospitalized victim] said that he is willing to speak with me on Tuesday even though he's in a lot of pain."