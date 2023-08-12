Father of children who survived plane crash and 40 days in jungle arrested after abuse allegations

Manuel Ranoque has been arrested following accusations of abuse - RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP

The father of two of the four children who survived a plane crash and 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle has been arrested following accusations of abuse.

Manuel Ranoque is the father of the two boys, aged one and four, involved in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, aged 9 and 13.

All four children were on board a plane that went down in the Colombian Amazon jungle on May 1. Their mother, who was also onboard, died in the crash, along with two other adults and the pilot.

The wreckage of the plane that crashed in the jungle - COLOMBIAN MILITARY FORCES/Reuters

In a statement to the Associated Press, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Ranoque’s arrest, but gave no further details.

Since the children’s mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, died in the crash, Mr Ranoque has been battling his in-laws for custody of his two biological children.

Colombia’s child protection agency has said it would interview family members to determine who should care for them.

Magdalena’s mother, Narciso Mucutuy, says Mr Ranoque regularly beat his daughter and that the children would hide in the forest when fighting broke out between their parents.

Mr Ranoque admitted to trouble in the home, but called it a private family matter and not “gossip for the world”.

The children were rescued after 40 days in the jungle - MILITARY FORCES OF COLOMBIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Asked whether he had attacked his wife, Mr Ranoque said: “Verbally, sometimes, yes. Physically, very little. We had more verbal fights.”

Astrid Cáceres, head of the child protection agency, the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, said after the crash it had assigned a caseworker to the children at the request of their maternal grandparents.

Following Mr Ranoque’s arrest, she said: “We learned of the capture of the father of two Mucutuy minor children and we believe that the prosecutor has operated within the full framework of the law.”

The children who went missing after the plane crash with members of the armed forces - AP

The discovery of the four children after so many weeks was hailed as a “miracle”. The jungle is home to dangerous animals, including poisonous snakes and jaguars, and armed gangs of drug dealers.

Rescuers found the children about three miles west of the crash site. Clues such as footprints, a nappy, and half-eaten pieces of fruit put authorities on the right track to find the lost children.

They lived on a type of cassava flour, recovered from the plane, and seeds, while the two older children are said to have put to use essential survival skills they had learned growing up.

