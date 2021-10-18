Father in China begs police to arrest him because his daughter couldn't solve a math problem

A Chinese father publicly broke down in the middle of a road because his child could not solve a mathematics equation.



The breakdown: A resident of Kunshan in Jiangsu eastern China laid down in the middle of a road as he begged police to detain him because his daughter failed to solve a simple math problem, reported South China Morning Post.



The Chinese father surnamed Gao told a police officer, “My daughter subtracted 700 from 800. She said the result is 900.”

Gao said he was “so angry and so helpless” that he did not want to go home.

The police officer reportedly persuaded him to go home after helping him up and taking him to a nearby footpath.



Reactions: According to the South China Morning Post’s report, the reactions on social media regarding the incident were predictable.



One person on Weibo commented, “I am sure this girl is his biological daughter. You can see his IQ is not high either.”

“I suggest he go visit the depression clinic,” another user wrote.



