Father of Codi Bigsby denied bond on child neglect charges

The father of a missing 4-year-old Hampton boy was denied bond Tuesday on seven felony child neglect charges brought against him in the wake of his son’s disappearance last week.

A Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge denied 43-year-old Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr. bond on the charges at a hearing Tuesday morning. Judge Robert B. Wilson said he was concerned by a prior AWOL conviction Bigsby had from his time in the Army.

Cory Bigsby reported his son, Codi Bigsby, missing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, telling police he last saw his son sleeping in his bed about seven hours earlier. But police say that doesn’t match other evidence in the case, and they don’t believe the boy walked away in the middle of the night.

As police investigated the boy’s disappearance, they said Bigsby admitted to leaving Codi and his other three young children home alone on at least two recent occasions. The child neglect charges stem from those incidents, and police have not directly tied them to Codi’s disappearance.

