Father who confessed to killing toddler found mentally fit for trial

The man who confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog, in 2021 was apparently trying to delay trial when he repeatedly refused to meet with a three-member panel of mental health professionals.

Dennis Donovan, one of the three examiners, found that Travis Rodrigues' unwillingness to participate in interviews is not due to a "compromising mental disorder, " but seems voluntary, Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama read.

The judge found Rodrigues fit to proceed to trial on the charge of second-­degree murder in the Feb. 4, 2021, death of his daughter, and ordered proceedings to resume before Judge Rowena Somerville. She set trial for Jan. 2 and reinstated his bail at $2 million.

All three examiners found Rodrigues mentally fit to stand trial, despite months of delays mostly because of Rodrigues'

failure to participate in assessments.

In stark contrast to Rodrigues' arrest photo showing a clean-shaven face and head, he appeared Tuesday from Halawa Correctional Facility by video with a dark, bushy beard, and hair on the sides of his balding head that had grown in.

At the end of the public portion of the hearing, Rodrigues said, "Excuse me, Judge."

But his court-appointed attorney, Walter Rodby, interrupted and said, "The TV cameras are here. Don't say anything."

Rodrigues was indicted Feb. 17, 2021, and pleaded not guilty March 18, 2021. His lawyer asked for a mental health evaluation Aug. 2, 2021.

On March 3, examiners were unable to render an opinion since Rodrigues refused to cooperate in the evaluation. On May 19 he refused to be taken to a hearing room. A July 14 hearing was rescheduled to Sept. 29, when he again defied the court's order to appear.

The state and Rodby stipulated Tuesday to the findings based on letters submitted by the doctors. Those letters, however, are considered private and are not accessible by the public.

Rodby told the court he had a long talk with Dr. Melissa Vargo, who met Sunday and Monday with Rodrigues, and that he would meet with his client soon.

Rodrigues admitted to hitting, shaking and squeezing the toddler until she was unconscious, then placing her body in a duffel bag. He brought the bag with him into the car of Scott Michael Carter and left it with him.

Rodrigues said Carter told him he would take care of disposing of the body.

Carter, who was charged in February 2021 with first-degree hindering prosecution, was released from custody Aug. 24 when his case was dismissed without prejudice. The judge found that because the state was not prepared to go to trial, his right to a speedy trial was violated.

The state has yet to recharge Carter.

Ancog's body was never found.