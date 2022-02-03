Father confesses to killing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, mother Danielle Hoyle: What we know

The father of a two-day-old infant reported missing has confessed to police that he drowned the infant and shot her mother. Brandon Isabelle was arrested by Memphis police on Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Danielle Hoyle and Kennedy Hoyle.

"You didn't have to hurt her," April Campbell, the infant's grandmother said, addressing who she thought may have been behind her granddaughter's disappearance. "You didn't want to take care of your child, you didn't want to be in her life, you should have left her alone."

Here’s what we know of the case so far:

Danielle Hoyle found dead Feb. 1

According to police, while on the search for possible stolen vehicles, officers located an abandoned vehicle Tuesday night in the area of Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road. After running the tags which showed the vehicle was registered to Danielle Hoyle, officers were dispatched to her home where the family advised that they had not heard from her. She had left the house earlier with her two-day-old daughter.

After searching the area, the body of a 27-year-old female later identified as Danielle Hoyle was located near the car with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Amber Alert issued for Kennedy Hoyle Feb. 2

An Amber Alert was issued for Kennedy Hoyle around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

Law enforcement agencies were searching the terrain and water in the 800 block of Island Drive in the Harbor Town neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon for the infant.

Memphis police arrest Brandon Isabelle on suspicion of first-degree murder

Memphis police announced Wednesday afternoon that they had detained a man who knew Kennedy and her mother. According to police, while Kennedy had not been located, evidence suggested that she was dead.

Brandon Isabelle, Kennedy's father, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering and fabricating evidence in connection to the deaths. Police announced his arrest shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

By then, Memphis police officers, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies, and, eventually, a dive team, had been searching the waters around the boat ramp located at the northern tip of Mud Island.

Brandon Isabelle cooperates with police, confesses

Isabelle, currently held in the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex without bail, waived his rights and agreed to tell investigators what happened, according to court documents.

Police said he admitted to luring Hoyle to the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven, the same area where an officer on patrol Tuesday night found Hoyle's tan-colored Chevrolet Cruze parked on the side of the road with a busted-out window. When the officer checked the license plate of the Cruz, it came back registered to Hoyle.

Isabelle admitted to shooting Hoyle, according to court documents. According to the affidavit, Isabelle said after shooting Hoyle, he removed his two-day-old daughter from Hoyle's vehicle and took her with him as he drove to Island Park and upper Mud Island boat ramp.

After he "tossed" his daughter into the Mississippi River, the report says Isabelle threw the murder weapon into the river near the Wolf River delta.

Search continues for Kennedy Hoyle's remains

Kennedy is still missing. The search for her remains, police said, is ongoing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kennedy or has any information relative to this incident, they are urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Kennedy Hoyle missing: Brandon Isabelle confesses to killing baby, mother