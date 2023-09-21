Father convicted in sledgehammer attack on adult son near Simi Valley

Anthony Nardini

A 42-year-old father has been convicted of attempted murder and other felonies for attacking his adult son with a sledgehammer near Simi Valley in March.

Jurors on Wednesday also convicted Bakersfield resident Anthony Thomas Nardini of aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. In addition, the jury found true multiple special allegations.

The attack took place on March 19 while Nardini's 24-year-old son was asleep at a family member's home on Lilac Lane in the unincorporated Santa Susana Knolls area outside Simi Valley, according to prosecutors and county sheriff's officials.

Nardini and his son had recently reconnected and were both staying at the residence, prosecutors said Thursday in a news release. That evening in March, they argued and a physical fight between the two had to be broken up by family members, authorities said.

Nardini left in his truck but returned later while the victim was sleeping on the couch. Nardini reportedly insisted others in the home go to bed.

Once alone with his son, Nardini used a sledgehammer he found on the property to bludgeon his son, prosecutors said.

The 10-pound sledgehammer was about 3 feet long, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Dean Worthy. The attack caused severe trauma to the victim's head and torso, Worthy said. The son was hospitalized for about 10 days at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, the sheriff's captain said.

When other family members heard the sledgehammer blows, prosecutors said, they came in to find the victim with severe injuries. Nardini had fled out the back door.

Sheriff's deputies found the bloody sledgehammer outside, according to the DA's office. The victim was placed in a medically induced coma for several days and ultimately survived.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Stu Gardner with the DA's domestic violence unit.

“While this conviction will never repair the emotional and physical scars inflicted by his father, we hope that this affirmation by the jury will bring some solace to the young man who experienced an unfathomable attack on his life,” Gardner said in the DA's release.

Nardini has an extensive prior criminal history, including violent incidents, Worthy said.

Nardini is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1 in room 46 of Ventura County Superior Court. He faces a possible life sentence without the possibility of parole and remains in county jail without bail.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Father convicted in sledgehammer attack on adult son near Simi Valley