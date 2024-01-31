Father in custody after allegedly abducting 7-year-old son, having standoff with police

An abduction led to a standoff in Iowa between police and a non-custodial father who allegedly took his 7-year-old son from his elementary school on Tuesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for Bryson Lewis Duong, 7, just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken by his father Brandon Duong, 34, from the Greene County Elementary School at about 12:40 p.m., authorities said.

A court order issued in December restricted Brandon Duong from having custody of his son, the release said.

Authorities spotted a truck that matched the vehicle Brandon Duong was last seen driving at about 4:53 p.m. in Remsen in Plymouth County, about 2 hours northwest of Jefferson where the school is. Police attempted to make a traffic stop when he allegedly led them on a high speed chase, the release said. He crashed the vehicle and fled on foot carrying Bryson and in possession of a rifle, according to the release.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area and negotiated with Brandon Duong.

He was arrested after about 2.5 hours and Bryson was taken into the care of the Department of Homeland Security.

Brandon Duong has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and will be transferred to the Greene County Jail.

The Jefferson Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate the case.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Child in Iowa Amber Alert safe after dad has standoff with police