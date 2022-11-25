Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say
A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say.
Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
Police tried to approach Edwards’ car when he drove off and hit a bush, forcing the car to stop. Officers say they then heard multiple shots come from the inside of the car.
After approaching the car, police found a girl in the front seat with multiple gunshot wounds, who had died. They also found Edwards, who had shot himself.
Edwards was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police did not release the daughter’s identity.
Police continue to investigate this incident.
