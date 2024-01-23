Father-daughter legislative team serving Fargo will not seek reelection

Jan. 22—FARGO — A North Dakota father-daughter legislative team has announced they will not seek reelection in the upcoming legislative term.

Sen. Jim Roers and Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, both Republicans, have represented District 46 in southeast Fargo since 2016.

The decision not to run again was announced in a Monday, Jan. 22, news release from Roers Jones, who said it is driven both by a commitment to focus on Roers Construction and Development business opportunities and for each to spend more time with family.

Marking the end of a chapter in North Dakota politics, Roers Jones listed a "legacy of legislative achievements" for the father-daughter team.

Roers Jones cited her advocacy for

ending North Dakota's Blue Laws,

allowing businesses to be open on Sundays, boosting economic activity, and providing greater autonomy for businesses and consumers.

The repeal of the ban on Sunday shopping from midnight to noon came in 2019.

She also cited her work on criminal justice initiatives aimed at reducing substance use disorders.

"It has been my goal to collaborate with legislators on both sides of the aisle to come up with solutions that benefit North Dakotans, and I believe my bills have met that objective," Roers Jones said.

Roers cited his work on appropriations in meeting funding needs of the state.

He specifically mentioned securing key funding for infrastructure projects at North Dakota State University and for construction of the

F-M Diversion.

Roers said he knows he will miss the legislative process but must consider his family and business.

"I need to focus on a transition plan to protect the future for everyone at Roers, (as) we continue to recover from the economic effects of COVID and the economic downturn in western North Dakota," Roers said.

This is a developing story. Check back to InForum.com for updates.