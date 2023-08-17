Father and daughter rescued from sinking boat off Rockport

A father and his daughter were motoring a 40-foot Sea Ray power boat Tuesday night when the vessel began to sink near the Rockport harbormasters and they had to be rescued.

The Harbormasters pulled the two off the bow of the vessel where they were clinging onto as the boat began to sink.

The 40-foot power boat struck the exposed engine block of the sunken Liberty ship SS Charles S. Haight, located behind the outer breakwater, said Rockport Harbormasters.

The Sea Ray’s collision with the engine block ripped a hole in the side of the power boat and it sank.

The two had just picked up the boat after purchasing it and were headed down the coast to North Carolina.

The harbormasters said there were no significant injuries to the father or daughter besides a couple of scratches and bruises. The boat eventually sank and is submerged 55 to 60 feet down, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW