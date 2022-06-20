Father’s Day gathering ends in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area.

“All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over 20 people were at the cookout when a few women started arguing. Men joined in, and a brawl began. Two men in the fight pulled out guns and fired, hitting two other men that were not involved. Jamie is a cousin of one of the victims. She told Action News Jax what she saw.

Read: ‘We need to start talking’: Operation Save Our Sons sparks community conversations

“I pulled up and I saw the crime scene tape. One officer let me go up but when I got to the porch my little cousin was shot on the porch. And I saw people just falling out and then one officer came back and said I had to leave the house because I wasn’t there. So, basically my house is the crime scene unit right now,” she said, adding the crimes were not surprising.

“It doesn’t surprise me around here because it’s always something. dealing with guns around here.”

Action News Jax checked JSO’s crime map and found there have been 13 assaults and two robberies in this area within a one mile radius the past month.

Jamie wishes the violence didn’t have to hit so close to home, saying, “like, y’all need to stop the gun violence. they still make no sense. Now my house is full of blood from the sidewalk to the curb and I have a grandson and he don’t have to see this.”

The two suspects, who police say are known to the group, left. One ran. One possibly drove off.

Both victims went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers.

This is an updated version of the story that was first reported on Sunday, June 19.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.