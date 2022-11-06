Father dies in a dispute over a paycheck, Arizona family says. ‘He made us whole’

Dariusz Swiader died in an argument with an employee of his Phoenix business over a paycheck, Arizona police told news outlets.

David Gordon Sr., 51, told police Nov. 2 he’d shot his 47-year-old boss twice in the head outside an apartment complex, AZ Family reported. He faces charges including second-degree murder.

Now Swiader’s two daughters and ex-wife are left grieving.

“Why’d it have to be you?” asked Janelle Swiader, his ex-wife, according to KNXV.

“We made him whole. He made us whole,” daughter Zofia Swiader, 13, told the station. Her 11-year-old sister, Jayna, said “I still text him every day.”

Officers found Swiader dead in his pickup truck in an apartment parking lot where he had gone to meet Gordon to resolve a dispute over a paycheck, police told AZ Family.

Security camera footage showed the two men talking before Swiader got back into his truck and Gordon shot him, police told the station. Gordon told officers Swiader had threatened to kill him but police say the video does not bear that out.

“He had a whole life ahead of him, and this man just took his life when he had two kids, two young kids that he was raising, for no reason,” Amelia Wroblewski told KSAZ about her uncle.

Gordon is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to the station.

