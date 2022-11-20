The Chandler Police Department confirmed Saturday evening that a man is dead after shooting his children and then himself.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near Queen Creek and Alma School roads. His children are in critical condition, police said.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene and both children have been transported to a local hospital, police said.

This is a developing story; return to azcentral for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Father dies after shooting his children, then himself in Chandler