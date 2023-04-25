Father discovers rampaging bull attacked and killed 60-year-old son, Texas cops say

A 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in north Texas, officials told news outlets.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 2 p.m. on April 24 from a father saying his 60-year-old son had been attacked by a bull, the sheriff’s office told WFAA.

Deputies arrived at the address near Ferris to find the bull was loose, destroying property and preventing first responders from getting near the victim, KTVT reported.

Deputies shot and killed the bull, according to KXAS. The victim died at the scene.

The victim’s father had tried to rescue him, neighbor Alfred Limon told the station.

“He had his pickup backed up … halfway off the road and it was already too late,” Limon said.

Ferris, a small town of about 2,800 people, is roughly 50 miles southeast of downtown Fort Worth.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

