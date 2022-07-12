Father of domestic violence suspect involved in Monday police shootout, Volusia police say

MOUNT DORA — New details are emerging from a Monday car chase and alleged shootout with law enforcement officers, where the suspect's pickup truck slammed into a synagogue on Donnelley Street Monday afternoon.

But ominous questions remain.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 11 p.m. Sunday from New York, according to VCSO spokesman Andrew Gant. The caller said her husband was with their 18-year-old son, Johnny Santiago, in Deltona.

Earlier in the day, she was on the phone with her husband, Juan Santiago, 52, when she heard them arguing and then heard a loud noise. The call ended, and she never heard from her husband again.

Juan Santiago’s whereabouts are unknown.

Deputies went to the home at 899 Lehigh Drive in Deltona, Gant said, but no one was home and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup that her son liked to drive was missing.

The truck was spotted in DeBary, but the driver fled from deputies, Gant said. Deputies sent out regional and national bulletins. The truck was also seen in Sanford, but the driver sped away.

Just before 5 p.m., the vehicle was discovered by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helicopter near Walmart in Mount Dora.

The driver took off, heading south onto U.S. Highway 441, turning onto Limit Avenue, then onto Donnelly.

At some point, the driver fired his weapon out the driver’s side window during the high-speed chase, said LCSO Lt. John Herrell.

After the crash into the Traditional Congregation of Mount Dora at 848 N. Donnelly, the suspect got out of the vehicle, shot at officers again, and was wounded, Herrell said. He dropped his weapon and officers rendered first aid.

“Thank God, no one was in the building,” said Rabbi Geoff Solomon Tuesday.

“We’re trying to shore up that part of the building right now,” he continued. “It was the last part of the building scheduled for renovation,."

The building was erected in 1920.

Only one law enforcement officer — a sheriff’s deputy — was injured, and then only slightly, with whiplash, Herrell said.

Santiago was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition Monday evening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the law enforcement officers’ shooting.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The status of the Mount Dora officer who fired his weapon is unclear. The city spokesman will soon be meeting with the interim police chief to get details, he said.

Herrell speculated Monday evening that Santiago would be charged with three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

