Father faces capital murder charges in 3-year-old daughter's death

A Gadsden police officer making a welfare check at a home on Crestview Drive in Gadsden made a tragic discovery — a 3-year-old girl, dead in a bathtub, Gadsden Police Capt. Scott Lumpkin said.

The child's father, Nikolas Joseph DiMaso, 23, was arrested Monday. Gadsden police obtained a warrant Tuesday charging him with capital murder — the murder of a child under 14 years of age.

Lumpkin said a family member asked police to go to the home in the 700 block of Crestview Drive early Monday afternoon after receiving a call from DiMaso saying the girl was unresponsive.

Lumpkin said investigators determined there was foul play, and took DiMaso into custody. He said they are awaiting a preliminary autopsy to determine the cause of death, but it appears the child suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

Gadsden fire medics responded with police to the report of a child who was unconscious, Fire Chief Wil Reed said. When they arrived, there was nothing they could to for the 3 year-old, he said.

An adult male was treated on the scene, Reed said, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During Tuesday's Gadsden City Council meeting, council member Thomas Worthy, a former police officer, speaking to Reed, said he was praying for the fire and police personnel who responded to the "horrific scene" Monday.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden faces capital murder charge in 3-year-old girl's death