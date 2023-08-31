Father facing murder charge after body found at garbage facility confirmed to be missing 2-year-old

An East Point father will now be charged with murder after officials confirmed a body found at a garbage facility was his 2-year-old son.

Artavious North, 23, claimed his son, J’Asiah Mitchell, was kidnapped during an armed robbery earlier this month.

The next day, DeKalb police confirmed that the boy had not been kidnapped and charged North with lying to police.

[TIMELINE: The disappearance of 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell]

Crews spent several days draining a small lake near North’s apartment complex in their search for J’Asiah.

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” J’Asiah’s grandmother Leriesa Mitchell told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

One week after his disappearance, police found a body believed to be the missing child at a garbage facility in East Point.

RELATED STORIES:

The GBI has now confirmed that the body they found was J’Asiah.

North will now be charged with murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]