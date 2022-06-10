Father fatally shot adult son and daughter, then shot himself, Lee’s Summit police say

Police in Lee’s Summit said a 69-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting his son and daughter and then shooting himself Thursday afternoon.

William Trenchard remains hospitalized on life support, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said Friday morning in a news release.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 p.m. June 9 to the 1200 block of Northeast Oakwood Drive on a report of a shooting.

When police entered the residence, they found two people dead and a third person with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital.

The victims were identified as Trenchard’s children, Jennifer Trenchard, 38, and David Trenchard, 33.

Police said they believe William Trenchard shot his son and daughter. No other suspects are being sought.

Lee’s Summit police are working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.