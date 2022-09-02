Father fatally shot while watching his son’s youth football practice, DC cops say

A father was fatally shot at a park in southeast Washington, District of Columbia, police say.

D Angelo Nathaniel Taylor was at his son’s youth football team’s practice near Mississippi Avenue the evening of Sept. 1 when he was shot, according to a public incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Taylor unresponsive after suffering gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responders also arrived to the scene and pronounced Taylor dead at 7:35 p.m.

Police say they are still investigating and have not yet identified any suspects or motive, a spokesperson told McClatchy News.

2-year-old girl shot and killed in Georgia, cops say. Now 16-year-old is arrested

20-year-old fatally shoots her mom’s boyfriend in violent dispute, WA cops say

Arguing brothers pull out guns and shoot each other, Texas cops say. One was killed