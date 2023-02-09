Father files lawsuit following son's death

Feb. 8—The father of a 24-year-old Louisiana man who was struck and killed by a car near the Cinergy Theater on Highway 191 last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver, but Odessa Police have determined the young man committed suicide.

According to OPD, Tristin John Dugas was crossing Highway 191 around 10 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022, when a westbound Honda Civic struck him in the 8200 block. Dugas died at the scene.

On Monday, Dugas' father, Keith Dugas of Pearl River County Mississippi, filed a lawsuit in Ector County District Court against "John Doe," the driver of the Honda.

The lawsuit alleges the driver failed to pay "requisite attention," failed to control his speed and failed to take proper evasive action.

In response to a Texas Public Information Act request, OPD released a heavily redacted report about the incident, but it does indicate Dugas' death was determined to be a suicide.

Before releasing the report, the City of Odessa sought the opinion of the Texas Attorney General's Office, which determined the report could be redacted because it is a closed case that did not result in a conviction or deferred adjudication.

Keith Dugas' attorney, Nolan McConville of Dallas, said OPD has also declined to release the names of the driver of the vehicle or the witnesses to his law firm or his client so they've not been able to investigate the death on their own.

However, there is no evidence Tristin Dugas had exhibited suicidal behavior prior to the night of his death, nor was a note found, McConville said.

McConville said a finding of suicide is quite "subjective" and the lack of cooperation from the police department gave them no recourse other than the lawsuit.