Father files wrongful death lawsuit against troopers who shot his son

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On May 4, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police shot a 15-year-old boy after they say he pointed a gun at them when they tried to make contact. On Friday, that boy’s father filed a lawsuit against the three state troopers involved saying his son did not point a gun at responding troopers.

According to court documents, Rodney E. Foust has filed a lawsuit against three unnamed state troopers for shooting his son, Hunter W.P. Foust.

On May 5, 2023, Foust says troopers came to his home looking for his son regarding “offensive messages” he posted online. When troopers were unable to get into contact with Hunter, they began to leave. As they were leaving, Rodney Foust says his son went outside with Rodney’s firearm.

When troopers saw Hunter outside, his father claims troopers, “for reasons unknown and with deliberate indifference to Hunter’s known constitutional rights, proceeded to pursue Hunter on foot with weapons drawn.”

According to Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey, Hunter ignored orders from troopers and ran into the woods. The District Attorney says state police ordered Hunter to drop the gun. Troopers say, Hunter stopped, pointed his firearm at them and they shot Hunter three times.

On May 25, 2023, the Bradford County District Attorney determined the shooting to be justifiable as state police were in “imminent danger,” when Hunter pointed his father’s gun at them.

However, Hunter’s father claims his son was not pointing a firearm at state police, but instead was pointing it at the ground.

Rodney Foust’s lawsuit states that the responding troopers failed in their duty to use a reasonable amount of force. Hunter’s father says his son did not pose a credible threat of causing serious injury to state police or anyone else.

The lawsuit also claims the troopers violated the Fourth Amendment by failing to intervene when a fellow officer uses excessive force. Based on the information available to his team, Foust alleges the three troopers had ample opportunity to de-escalate the situation but did not, resulting in the wrongful death lawsuit.

