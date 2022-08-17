Father who fired gun in June shooting at Louisville's Waterfront Park won't be indicted

A Jefferson County Grand Jury ruled against indicting a 31-year-old man who was arrested two months ago after exchanging gunfire at Waterfront Park's Big Four Bridge this summer, as jurors agreed with prosecutors that he had acted in self-defense.

William Devon Thompson Jr. had been arrested five days after the June 11 shooting that injured six minors, including Thompson's child, and had been charged on six counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

The grand jury declined to indict Thompson on any of the charges, according to a release Wednesday from the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. that night at Waterfront Park by the base of the Big Four Bridge, a bustling pedestrian crossing that connects Louisville with Southern Indiana. In the aftermath, five teens were hospitalized and Thompson's 9-year-old child suffered a graze wound to the hand.

"It was absolutely senseless," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said of the incident three days later.

At the time, Shields said the shooting had taken place over an argument between teenagers that began after Thompson's child was shoved off a scooter at the park, but Thompson's arrest citation said he was one of two subjects who fired a handgun during the incident. Law enforcement cameras at the park showed Thompson firing his weapon, according to his arrest citation.

Charges against one teen involved in the shooting are still pending in court, according to Wednesday's release, and another teen remains a person of interest.

Thompson still faces charges related to the shooting, though. He was indicted on federal charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Waterfront Park shooting: Man won't be indicated