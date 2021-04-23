Father flees Ethiopia with babies around his neck

Amid the refugees pouring from the Ethiopian region of Tigray, the wifeless man with the twin infant girls in a battered bassinet stood out. The odyssey of Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam’s family is a metaphor for a people displaced. (April 23)

ALLEN BREED: They named the twin girls [? Aiden ?] and [? Terfu, ?] meaning paradise and left behind, A metaphor for a people displaced.

ABRAHA KINFE GEBREMARIAM: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: Abraha is from the village of Mai Kadra in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. It is the scene of the first known massacre in a five month conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans. The Biden administration has called the violence in Western Tigray ethnic cleansing, a charge the Ethiopian government categorically denies.

Abraha's wife Letay was nearing the end of an uneventful pregnancy when the shelling began. As the fighting grew closer, he says they hid in the grass with their two sons, five-year-old, Micheale, and 11-year-old, Daniel. During a lull in the shooting, they crept back into their house.

ABRAHA KINFE GEBREMARIAM: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: The next day Letay went into labor. The babies came quickly and quietly, but there were complications.

ABRAHA KINFE GEBREMARIAM: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: Afraid to go out, Letay's brother says they were utterly dependent on the kindness of others.

GOYTOM TSEGAY: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: Abraha knew there was no future for them there.

ABRAHA KINFE GEBREMARIAM: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: So, like hundreds of thousands of their countrymen, they fled. They traveled by car to the northern city of Humera. then on foot across arid farm fields to the narrow Takeze river where they boarded a boat to the Sudanese side. Among the escaping throngs, Abraha stood out, a wifeless man leading two young boys, his newborn twins slung around his neck in a grimy bassinet.

GOYTOM TSEGAY: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: As she lay dying Letay made her brother promised to stay by her children.

GOYTOM TSEGAY: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: Unless the global community intervenes, Abraha isn't sure they will have a country to go back to.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

ALLEN BREED: A homeland left behind, one family's paradise lost. Allen Breed, Associated Press.