Father forgives mother, her boyfriend for beating his 6-year-old son

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a six-year-old who police say was brutally beaten by a Clayton County woman's boyfriend is sharing how the boy is doing after months in the hospital.

It's still a long journey for the boy as authorities say two people face multiple charges in connection with the crime.

"I have forgiven. It's a hard thing to do, but it's all in God's hands now," Bishop Cardwell said.

It wasn't easy, but Bishop Cardwell says he has forgiven the mother of his child and her boyfriend after Clayton County police say they nearly killed his 6-year-old son in June.

FOX 5 shared exclusive video showing officers taking 33-year-old Porshe Wells from the Clayton County police headquarters to jail.

Officials say Wells’ boyfriend, Napoleon Ates, severely beat the six-year-old, leaving him with broken bones, blood clots in his lung, and bleeding on the brain.

Police say for days the mother, Wells, did nothing. In fact, police say she went to get her nails done before finally taking him to a hospital.

"He's actually made a lot of progress," Cardwell said.

There's a glimmer of hope as positive progress is being made in the recovery of the six-year-old who has been in a hospital for months.

"My son is actually in physical therapy, and although he's not able to walk on his own or not verbal. He's making some great progress thus far,' Cardwell said.

Cardwell says he is fighting for full custody of his son, but it hasn't been an easy road.

"I'm in the funeral industry and as I see children come into the back of the funeral home, sitting at the funeral home, especially after this occurred and the phone would ring and in the back of my mind I would think 'Is this the call I'm getting about my child," Cardwell said.

Cardwell says the love and the support he's gotten from around the world has helped him and his family push forward.

"Just be careful who you allow around your children, no matter how good someone might treat you. Just be careful who you have around your children because this is not a good feeling for anyone," Cardwell said.