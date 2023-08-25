Father found dead after police called to 'labradoodle burglary'

Donald Patience is believed to have been the victim of a 'targeted attack'. White labradoodle puppies were shared on his Facebook

A father was found dead when police were called to reports his labradoodle had been taken in a burglary.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation on Friday after Donald Patience, 45, was discovered at a house in Ainsworth Road, Bury, three days ago.

Mr Patience, known to friends and family as Prentice, is believed to have been the victim of a “targeted attack”. The cause of death has not been revealed but it was ruled “suspicious” following a post-mortem examination.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was responding to reports of a white labradoodle dog being taken in a burglary at the address when the body was discovered.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two suspects, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquiries while a 39-year-old man, remains in police custody.

‘Sorely missed by many’

In a statement released by the force, his loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many”.

Police have now appealed for information and asked for anyone who has seen Mr Patience walking his white-coloured labradoodle to contact them. The dog is being cared for by the “relevant authority”, police said.

Police have asked for anyone who may have seen Mr Patience walking his white-coloured labradoodle to contact them

Det Chief Insp Rachel Smith of GMP’s major incident team said: “First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

‘Targeted attack’

“I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Aug 18 2023.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of enquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.