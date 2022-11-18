Father found guilty of negligent homicide in death of Weare tot

Nov. 18—A jury took less than three hours to find a Weare man guilty of negligent homicide and two other charges in the 2019 death of his 18-month-old daughter.

Christian Cummings, 24, was found guilty on Friday of negligent homicide, child endangerment and reckless conduct in the death of his daughter Kamryn Cummings, who died of a severe urinary tract infection with hundreds of lice crawling on her body.

Ted Lothstein, Cummings's defense attorney, argued Kamryn Cummings died suddenly, attributing her death to the SIDS-like Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. He also cautioned that Hillsborough County prosecutors and medical experts can't pinpoint what caused her death.

The child had been throwing up and experiencing irregular bowel movements for about two days, but she stopped throwing up the day before she died.

"We were saying we were gonna take her to the doctor (Feb. 13) yesterday if she threw up again yesterday but she didn't end up throwing up so we didn't see a point. We thought it was just the 48-hour bug," Cummings told police, according to a court affidavit filed by Weare police.

The night she died, Kamryn was put to sleep in a seat, Cummings told police, because her bed was dirty with vomit. Putting babies to sleep in a seated or inclined position is considered a risk for suffocation — the safest position for babies is sleeping on their backs.

But in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, jurors sided with prosecutors, who argued Kamryn's death was the result of a severe urinary tract infection and neglect.

After 4 1/2 days of testimony, the jury quickly returned the verdict of guilty on all three charges.

The deliberation lasted two hours and 40 minutes, Lothstein said — which included a break for lunch.

"We're disappointed in the verdict," Lothstein said.

He said he planned to appeal.