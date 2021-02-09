Father gets 20 years in prison for crash that killed 4 children in South Carolina

Mitchell Willetts

A South Carolina father was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for a 2018 car crash that killed four young children, Fox Carolina reported.

Arnez Jamison, then 27, was behind the wheel early in the morning on Dec. 7 in Greenville County. With him in the van were Arnez Yaron Jamison Jr., 4, Robbiana Evans, 6, Jamire Halley, 8, and 2-year-old Ar’mani Jamison, McClatchy News previously reported.

Jamison was the father of two of the children and a father figure to the other two, according to the Greenville News.

The van ran off the road and into some trees. The oldest three died at the scene, while Ar’mani lingered for two days at Greenville Memorial Hospital before she passed.

Highway Patrol charged Jamison with child endangerment and three counts of DUI, McClatchy reported, as well as driving under suspension, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

“4 faces ill never see again, yall broke mommy with this yall made me so strong at times,” mother Jackie Brown posted on Facebook at the time. “Rest Well mommies angels, the worst pain ive ever felt.”

Jamison was charged on Dec. 9, 2018, pleaded guilty to four of the charges during Tuesday’s hearing, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Fox Carolina reported. According to his lawyer, Jamison had used marijuana and taken Xanax the night of the wreck.

Brown spoke during the hearing, saying that she puts some of the blame on herself, adding that Jamison “loved his children — every last one of them,” the outlet reported.

